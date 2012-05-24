Collusion claim the latest NFL-union feud

"Filing this lawsuit is a provocative act on the part of the union, in whose interest it seems to me would be to try and build good relationships with the league that it is working with," said Gary Roberts, dean at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law. "I'm not sure why they're doing this. I guess they think they could collect a lot of damages and distribute them to the players, but it really is a provocative act, at a time shortly after a new collective bargaining agreement was reached, to sort of in-your-face the league. It's almost guaranteed to cause a rupture of the relationship."