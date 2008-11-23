Collins, Washington could be holiday treats for Week 13

Here's a quick look at 10 players to target off the waiver wire as we head into Week 13 of the fantasy season.
Kerry Collins, QB, Tennessee (57 percent): Collins didn't light up the fantasy football scoreboard in a loss to the Jets, throwing for 243 yards and just one touchdown. But take a look at who's up next on the schedule. The veteran quarterback faces a Lions defense on Thanksgiving Day that ranks in the lower half of the league against the pass, so Collins is still a viable fantasy starter across the board.
2008 statistics:
Comp: 181
Att: 310
Yards: 1,998
TDs/INTs: 9/4
Justin Fargas, RB, Oakland (39 percent): OK, so adding anyone in a Raiders uniform isn't the best move in the world, but waiver wires are thin in most leagues right about now. While he did lose goal-line work to Darren McFadden, Fargas still rushed for 107 yards on 24 carries in Denver. Next on the schedule is a date with the Chiefs, who have one of the league's more vulnerable defenses against the run.
Nick Folk, K, Dallas (37 percent): The top kicker on most preseason fantasy rank lists, Folk had been a disappointment until a huge performance against the 49ers. He connected on four field goals (48, 41, 47, 42), all over 40 yards, in a 35-22 win. Folk should be seen as an attractive fantasy starter this Thursday against the Seahawks, who rank in the top five in field-goal conversions allowed this season.
Jeff Garcia, QB, Tampa Bay (30 percent): Garcia didn't throw for a ton of yardage against the Lions, but he did toss two touchdown passes in a 38-20 win. His next start comes at Raymond James Stadium against the Saints, who entered Week 12 ranked 24th in the NFL against the pass. Based on the favorable opponent, Garcia will be a respectable fantasy starter in leagues with 12-plus teams.
Le'Ron McClain, RB, Baltimore (50 percent): It couldn't be more impossible to predict who will see carries in the Ravens backfield from week to week, but McClain did lead the team with 18 carries, 88 yards and one touchdown against the Eagles. By no means is McClain, Willis McGahee or Ray Rice a safe fantasy option, but a matchup in Cincinnati against the Bengals' awful run defense will intrigue owners.
Maurice Morris, RB, Seattle (80 percent): Morris isn't about to change the landscape of your fantasy season, but it appears he has overtaken Julius Jones in Seattle. The veteran carried the ball 14 times for 103 yards and totaled 113 scrimmage yards against the Redskins. Morris could be a useful flex position starter in Week 15 (at St. Louis) on fantasy teams that are heading for a postseason berth.
Chad Pennington, QB, Miami (21 percent): Pennington had a monster stat line for fantasy owners against the Patriots, throwing for 241 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-28 loss. Next on the schedule is a tremendous matchup against the St. Louis Rams, who have struggled defensively in the last few weeks. Pennington and teammate Ted Ginn Jr. (32 percent) should both be added if available.
Manage your fantasy team on your mobile phone -- set your lineup, browse the waiver wire, add/drop players and get live fantasy scoring. All the info NFL fans need is a few clicks away. Learn more ...
Sage Rosenfels, QB, Houston (48 percent): Rosenfels threw for 275 yards with one touchdown pass in a 16-6 win over the Browns in Week 12. While those aren't huge numbers, the veteran quarterback did complete 75 percent of his passes and has a very nice matchup next on the schedule in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have one of the league's most vulnerable pass defenses, allowing 18 passing touchdowns on the season.
Tyler Thigpen, QB, Kansas City (19 percent): I realize 19 percent is a small amount of leagues that Thigpen is still available, but am I nuts to think he should be owned in 100 percent of leagues? He put up 240 passing yards and another three touchdowns in what turned out to be an offensive showcase against the Bills. There's no reason this kid shouldn't be a starter in almost all fantasy leagues right now.
Leon Washington, RB, N.Y. Jets (41 percent): Washington proved to be quite the playmaker in Week 12, rushing for 82 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries in a win over the previously undefeated Titans. Thomas Jones remains the top running back on the depth chart, but the Jets continue to get Washington involved in the offense. He's a viable flex starter next week against the Denver Broncos.
(Note -- Percentage of availability in NFL.com leagues listed in parenthesis.)
Have a burning question for Michael Fabiano on anything fantasy football related? Send it to AskFabiano@nfl.com, and the best questions will be answered throughout the season right here on NFL.com!