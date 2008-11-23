Collins, Washington could be holiday treats for Week 13

Justin Fargas, RB, Oakland (39 percent): OK, so adding anyone in a Raiders uniform isn't the best move in the world, but waiver wires are thin in most leagues right about now. While he did lose goal-line work to Darren McFadden, Fargas still rushed for 107 yards on 24 carries in Denver. Next on the schedule is a date with the Chiefs, who have one of the league's more vulnerable defenses against the run.