Collins leads Patriots' impressive defensive nucleus

Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon, safeties: A converted cornerback, McCourty has been one of the NFL's premier all-around safeties for the past four years. Chung is playing better than ever since reviving his career with a return to New England last season. Harmon has taken over as the primary nickelback, playing nearly every snap in last week's victory over the Colts.