Around the NFL

Collins: Dak Prescott passing gives Giants 'better shot'

Published: Sep 12, 2018 at 06:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

The Dallas Cowboys' offensive struggles in Week 1 commanded headlines early in the week, as Dallas couldn't run the ball or pass effectively in a lackluster 16-8 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 69 yards on 15 attempts, remains a focal point of the Cowboys' offense leading up to Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Giants safety Landon Collins, however, believes his team has a better shot of securing a win by making the Cowboys a one-dimensional offense and forcing quarterback Dak Prescott to beat them.

"We really got to focus on stopping Zeke, making sure that we're playing our gap assignments, making sure we close the air out of their running game," Collins told reporters Wednesday in the locker room, via ESPN. "If we do that, put the ball into Dak's hands and I think we have a better shot at winning."

Collins' assessment has merit when considering what Prescott has and hasn't done over the Cowboys' past nine games.

With 170 yards passing in Week 1, Prescott has passed for fewer than 200 yards seven times during this stretch, which resulted in five losses. He also has just six touchdown passes over that span.

Still, Collins and the Giants defense should proceed with caution when it comes to a desire of making Prescott beat them.

The Cowboys were without Elliott against New York in Week 14 of the 2017 season. While the Giants did a good job of bottling up Alfred Morris, who rushed for 62 yards on 19 carries, Prescott shredded the Giants' defense by completing 20 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-10 win.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

11-time Cowboys Pro Bowl TE Jason Witten coaches high school team to state title

Jason Witten, an all-time Dallas Cowboys great, coached the Liberty Christian (Argyle, Texas) Warriors to a TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Division II state championship win over the Regents Knights (Austin), 52-10, on Friday night in Waco.
news

Browns QB Joe Flacco to start vs. Rams; Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) ruled out

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been ruled out for Week 13 due to a concussion, ushering in Joe Flacco into the starting role for Cleveland against the host Los Angeles Rams.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans closing in on 10th straight 1,000-yard season 

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans needs 150 receiving yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the 10th consecutive season -- every year of his career since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2014.
news

Cowboys, Seahawks combine for fifth regular-season game with zero punts

The Cowboys and Seahawks combined to punt zero times in the 41-35 Dallas win. It marked the fifth regular-season game in NFL history with no punts, per NFL Research. 
news

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf's 'dominant' night not enough in loss to Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks came up shy in Thursday night's 41-35 shootout loss in Dallas, but the offense broke out of its slumber, scoring touchdowns on five of the first seven drives before a late-game swoon sealed their fate. DK Metcalf led the losing effort with 134 yards and three TDs on six catches.
news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott silences critics with MVP performance: 'I have the pen, I have the paper and I'm the one writing'

Faced with two different eight-point deficits, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns to help will Dallas to a 41-35 shootout victory over the Seahawks. In doing so, he put his name front and center for MVP.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys went back and forth with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, rallying for a 41-35 comeback win to remain perfect at home this season.
news

Week 13 Thursday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on returning by Week 16: 'Anything's possible'

When asked Thursday if he thinks he possibly could return to the field by the New York Jets' Christmas Eve game against the Washington Commanders, Aaron Rodgers offered a vague but hopeful answer, saying, 'Anything's possible.'
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles-Seahawks Week 15 game flexed to Monday night; full Week 15 schedule revealed

Week 15's Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks game will now be played on Monday, Dec. 18, taking the prime-time place of the previously scheduled Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots tilt.