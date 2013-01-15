Collin Klein among players to watch at East-West Shrine Game

Published: Jan 15, 2013 at 05:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

The East-West Shrine Game (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network) is a must-see stop on the college all-star circuit because it routinely showcases some of the sleeper prospects with the potential to become difference-makers at the next level.

At last year's event, Alfred Morris put on a week of standout practice performances. Drafted in the sixth round by the Washington Redskins, Morris went on to become one of the top rookie runners in NFL history this season.

Well aware of Morris' ascension, evaluators will closely monitor the talent on display Saturday to see if they can unearth a gem in the 2013 NFL Draft. Given that premise, here are five prospects scouts are closely watching this week:

1) Collin Klein, QB, Kansas State

The Heisman Trophy finalist, with his unorthodox throwing motion and unconventional game, is destined for a position change in the NFL. Scouts are paying close attention to his movement skills and athleticism to see if he has the potential to play tight end or H-Back as a pro.

2) Brandon McGee, CB, Miami

A two-year starter at Miami, McGee is an explosive athlete with the speed and quickness to develop into an effective nickel corner in the NFL. Given the fact that pro defenses are in some form of sub-defense on 70 percent of snaps, scouts throughout the league are here to see if McGee has the tools to develop into a key contributor early in his career.

3) Ray Graham, RB, Pittsburgh

Graham successfully bounced back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament to post the first 1,000-yard season of his career. Though he displayed improved quickness and agility throughout the season, evaluators will want to see if he has fully regained his trademark explosiveness.

4) Theo Riddick, WR/RB, Notre Dame

Riddick is a do-it-all playmaker who can handle any skill position on the field. Scouts want to see if he can thrive as a potential slot receiver in the NFL. If he can put together a strong week of practice, running crisp routes and cleanly snatching the ball in traffic, Riddick can make a strong case that he can excel in a Percy Harvin-type role at the next level.

5) Duke Williams, safety, Nevada

The evolution of the NFL game makes it imperative to have a safety with excellent cover skills in the middle of the field. Williams has toiled in relative anonymity at Nevada, but scouts on the West Coast believe he has the talent to be a star as a pro. If he can show the ball skills, awareness and big-hit ability he's displayed on tape, he could be an intriguing Day 2 prospect on draft day.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community celebrates Fourth of July

It's the Fourth of July and NFL teams and players joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate Independence Day.
news

D.J. Chark on 2021 Jaguars: 'We're gonna shock a lot of people'

After recording the NFL's worst record in 2020, the Jaguars have a chance to get back on track in 2021. D.J. Chark believes Jacksonville has the talent to do just that following a slew of offseason changes.
news

Scouting Spencer Rattler: Can Lincoln Riley's latest quarterback live up to Oklahoma predecessors?

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley has churned out NFL quarterbacks, with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray going No. 1 overall in consecutive drafts and Jalen Hurts selected in the second round last year. Can Spencer Rattler reach the heights of his OU predecessors?
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth: 'Nothing short of going to that Super Bowl and winning it is good enough'

It's Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. That's according to not only the public but the players themselves. Veteran OT ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ said during an appearance on Good Morning Football that not only must L.A. reach the championship game but also win it.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW