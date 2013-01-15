Collin Klein among players to watch at East-West Shrine Game

The East-West Shrine Game (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network) is a must-see stop on the college all-star circuit because it routinely showcases some of the sleeper prospects with the potential to become difference-makers at the next level.
At last year's event, Alfred Morris put on a week of standout practice performances. Drafted in the sixth round by the Washington Redskins, Morris went on to become one of the top rookie runners in NFL history this season.
Well aware of Morris' ascension, evaluators will closely monitor the talent on display Saturday to see if they can unearth a gem in the 2013 NFL Draft. Given that premise, here are five prospects scouts are closely watching this week:
1) Collin Klein, QB, Kansas State
The Heisman Trophy finalist, with his unorthodox throwing motion and unconventional game, is destined for a position change in the NFL. Scouts are paying close attention to his movement skills and athleticism to see if he has the potential to play tight end or H-Back as a pro.
A two-year starter at Miami, McGee is an explosive athlete with the speed and quickness to develop into an effective nickel corner in the NFL. Given the fact that pro defenses are in some form of sub-defense on 70 percent of snaps, scouts throughout the league are here to see if McGee has the tools to develop into a key contributor early in his career.
Graham successfully bounced back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament to post the first 1,000-yard season of his career. Though he displayed improved quickness and agility throughout the season, evaluators will want to see if he has fully regained his trademark explosiveness.
Riddick is a do-it-all playmaker who can handle any skill position on the field. Scouts want to see if he can thrive as a potential slot receiver in the NFL. If he can put together a strong week of practice, running crisp routes and cleanly snatching the ball in traffic, Riddick can make a strong case that he can excel in a Percy Harvin-type role at the next level.
The evolution of the NFL game makes it imperative to have a safety with excellent cover skills in the middle of the field. Williams has toiled in relative anonymity at Nevada, but scouts on the West Coast believe he has the talent to be a star as a pro. If he can show the ball skills, awareness and big-hit ability he's displayed on tape, he could be an intriguing Day 2 prospect on draft day.