Collier inspires Jaguars during pregame ceremony

Collier and former teammate Kenneth Pettway were waiting for two women outside an apartment complex early on Sept. 2 when a gunman fired into the vehicle. Collier was shot in his back, left groin, left leg and right buttock. A bullet severed his spinal cord, causing the paralysis, and his lower leg had to be amputated because of blood clots. The player was on a ventilator for two weeks and endured infections, bouts of pneumonia and renal failure.