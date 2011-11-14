College stock watch: Is Blackmon game's best receiver?

At 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Blackmon is an athletic playmaker with size and ball skills. He tracks and adjusts well to errant throws, and provides quarterbacks with a big target who can go up and get the ball. Although he is only a junior, he's extremely polished as a route runner and is an explosive threat with the ball in his hands. His running skills evoke images of Terrell Owens in his prime. Part of that assessment is based on Blackmon's dominance over the past two seasons. He had 111 receptions for 1,782 yards with 20 touchdowns in 2010, and has snagged 93 balls for 1,142 yards with 14 scores so far this season. He has 18 games with 100-plus receiving yards and 10 games with 10-plus receptions over the past two years.