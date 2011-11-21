College Stock Watch: Griffin III has skills to change game

Te'o, who leads the Fighting Irish with 103 tackles and 4.5 sacks, has impressive instincts. He finds and flows to the ball quickly and is a punishing hitter in the hole. Although he shows an uncanny knack for getting to the quarterback, he's also quite good in coverage. He is active in his drops and closes quickly to receivers in his area. In looking for a flaw in his game, I would point to his struggles taking on blockers in the hole. He doesn't consistently use his hands to ward off potential blockers and he is unable to get away after engagement.