College stock watch: Barkley's game continues to grow

» Matt Barkley* is the real deal. The Southern Cal star has been sensational through the first three weeks of the season and scouts are starting to take notice of his spectacular start. Barkley has completed 69 percent of his passes for 892 yards with nine touchdowns and only one interception. Against Syracuse, he completed 26 of 39 passes for 324 yards with five touchdowns. He distributed the ball to eight different receivers and avoided costly mistakes by routinely taking the second and third option.