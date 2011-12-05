College stock watch: Badgers' Wilson comes up big

In looking at weaknesses that stood out during his spectacular performance (22 of 30 passes for 281 yards with three touchdowns and one interception), I would point to his occasional tendency to lock onto his primary receiver. He fails to consistently move defenders with his eyes and they are able to get early jumps on his throws when he stares down the No.1 option in the route. This resulted in a costly interception on a seam pass in the second quarter. Although it didn't result in points for the Badgers, the turnover slowed down the rhythm of the Spartans' offense during the first half.