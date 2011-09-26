College stock watch: Arizona State's Burfict building reputation

While his knockout shots have made him an Internet sensation, it has been his skills that have put him on scouts' radar. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Burfict is a throwback linebacker with strength and power. He excels at controlling the tackle-to-tackle box and is a dominating force against the run. He violently attacks lead blockers in the hole and has a knack for relocating the ball when runners squirt free. Even though his technique isn't always textbook, his desire for getting to the ball results in impact plays.