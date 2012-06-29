Analysis

College playoff would have been welcomed by NFL rookies

Published: Jun 29, 2012 at 06:35 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- The setting was perfect. The timing was ideal.

As college football's most recent crop of departed stars infiltrated Ohio for the NFL Rookie Symposium this week, the NCAA was simultaneously busy revamping its postseason system, settling on a four-team playoff that will begin in 2014.

How could we possibly neglect this opportunity for some fun-loving trash talk? We wanted to know what would have happened if a playoff had taken place this past season. Most notably, how would No. 3 Oklahoma State have fared against No. 2 Alabama in a semifinal showdown for a shot at the national title?

Jeremiah: Instant-impact rookies

Four rookies made NFL Network's "Top 100" list. Daniel Jeremiah identifies four who could make it from the Class of 2012. **More ...**

"It would have been nice to see where we stacked up," said Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden, who led the Oklahoma State Cowboys to a 12-1 season, culminating in a Tostitos Fiesta Bowl win over Stanford. "I can guarantee we would have crossed the 50-yard line."

Yes, LSU only crossed the 50-yard line four times in its own shot at the title. But Browns running back Trent Richardson, now Weeden's teammate, said nobody -- not LSU, not Oklahoma State, not any other team -- would have been capable of matching up against Alabama's defensive powerhouse.

"I know they're used to scoring a lot of points at Oklahoma State, but it wouldn't have been all those points," Richardson said. "Our defense is unstoppable when it comes to stopping people at the goal line or making people turn over the ball, we were No. 1 in the nation. Our defense shut up people a lot."

Weeden wasn't as interested in predicting whether Oklahoma State would have won as he was in pointing out that the clearly flawed system neglected his team an opportunity in the first place. Yes, he knows the SEC is strong. Yes, he understands Alabama's defense was great. But his offense, he says, wasn't too bad itself.

"It would have been interesting," Weeden said. "Obviously, Alabama's defense was one of the best in the country, and I felt like we had one of the better offenses in the country. Unfortunately, we'll never know."

OK, so maybe Weeden was trying to be polite, since Richardson is now his NFL teammate. Good thing his college teammate, wide receiver Justin Blackmon, was also on hand at Friday's NFL "Play 60" youth event to give his prediction for such a scenario.

Blackmon had no doubts: Oklahoma State would have beaten Alabama.

"We're going to score a lot of points," Blackmon said. "Their defense is an interior-strong defense. We would have spread them out. We would have put our four wide receivers up against their four defensive backs -- plus our running backs who can run routes -- and we would have taken it from there."

No way, Richardon says. Oklahoma State might be confident from its wins against teams like Andrew Luck's Stanford and Robert Griffin III's Baylor, but Blackmon clearly doesn't know what the SEC is really like.

"We're in a whole other caliber when you're talking about the SEC," Richardson said. "We beat the great LSU, the great Arkansas. We were ranked 1, 2 and 3 at a time. When you talk about teams that are powerhouses, you've got Dont'a Hightower, who is 270 and ran a 4.5; people like Courtney Upshaw and Mark Barron.

"We take pride in the SEC."

A final prediction then? Richardson says Alabama wins 35-14. Weeden says it's much closer -- with Oklahoma State winning 28-27. So yes, they'll agree to disagree. But most all of the rookies can at least agree on this: They're glad to see the college football system headed in a much better direction. Even if it's too late for them.

"I think they're making steps in the right direction," Weeden said. "I don't know all the right answers, but it has to be better than what it was. You want to find out who the best team is.

"Unfortunately, we'll never know."

Follow Jeff Darlington on Twitter @jeffdarlington

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brock Purdy looks like true franchise quarterback for 49ers; Bill Belichick on borrowed time with Patriots?

Is Brock Purdy a true franchise quarterback in San Francisco? Is Bill Belichick on borrowed time in New England? Did the Jaguars just uncover an unconventional advantage in London? Bucky Brooks provides answers in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Weighing what's next for three slumping offenses

David Carr evaluates slumping offenses in New England, Baltimore and Green Bay, weighing which one needs a hard restart or a soft reset -- and which one should stay patient. Plus, he updates his ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players.
news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Josh Allen, Bills' D set records; C.J. Stroud finally throws first interception

Are Josh Allen and the Bills' defense both about to make history vs. the Giants? Will rookie star C.J. Stroud finally throw his first interception? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2023 season.
news

Top 10 tight ends entering Week 6 of 2023 NFL season: Rookie at No. 1! Travis Kelce outside top five

The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top 10 tight ends entering Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Lions rookie Sam LaPorta is off to a fast start, but is it enough to claim the top spot? Where does Travis Kelce rank amid an up-and-down campaign?
news

NFL QB Index, Week 6: Jalen Hurts soars to No. 1; Brock Purdy knocking on door of top five

There's a new No. 1 in Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 6. Plus, Brock Purdy reaches the doorstep of the top five. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Week 6 NFL picks: 49ers, Eagles stay perfect; who wins Cowboys-Chargers showdown Monday night?

Will the NFL's two undefeated teams -- San Francisco and Philadelphia -- remain perfect on Sunday? Who wins a fascinating Cowboys-Chargers showdown on Monday night? Check out the Week 6 NFL game picks!
news

As Jakobi Meyers prepares to face Patriots, exploring what it can take to move past viral mistakes

Nearly a year after going viral with a mistake, Jakobi Meyers is in a new uniform and playing better than ever. As Meyers prepares to face his old team, Cameron Wolfe explores what it can take to move past a headline-making gaffe.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 6: How six backfields should distribute carries moving forward 

How should the Indianapolis Colts distribute carries in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor back in the mix? Maurice Jones-Drew provides his answer and examines the usage among five other RB committees.  
news

NFL trade candidates: Notable players who SHOULD be moved before the league's Oct. 31 deadline

Who's ready for some wheeling and dealing? With the NFL trade deadline on Oct. 31, Kevin Patra spotlights 18 players who SHOULD be on the move.
news

NFL PANIC SCALE: Patriots hitting rock bottom; can injury-riddled Bills, mistake-prone Ravens get right?

Can Bill Belichick save a spiraling Patriots season? Will the injury-riddled Bills and mistake-prone Ravens smooth things out before it's too late? Adam Schein ranks nine teams on the PANIC SCALE.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Top 20 Senior Bowl prospects as college football approaches midseason

Which NFL draft prospects are making the strongest case for a coveted all-star game invite? Chad Reuter unveils his ranking of the top 20 Senior Bowl prospects as we approach the midway point of the college football season.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 5 game of 2023 season

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action. 