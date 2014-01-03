College players group to push for concussion care at BCS title game

Published: Jan 03, 2014 at 04:56 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • USA Today reported on the group behind the "All Players United" slogan for college football players, which will fly a banner to promote concussion awareness during Monday night's BCS Championship Game.
  • Gregory D. Myer, the director of research in sports medicine at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, wrote in The New York Times that concussion researchers could learn from animals like bighorn sheep.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Cowboys rookie TE Jake Ferguson aims to live up to Daryl Johnston's legacy by wearing No. 48

Rookie TE Jake Ferguson speaks on the significance of wearing Daryl Johnston's old No. 48 for the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Rams WR Allen Robinson amped to play for Sean McVay: 'I truly believe that'll bring the best out of me'

Set to play for the third franchise and fourth head coach of his career, WR Allen Robinson has joined the reigning Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams and believes he's poised for his best season yet -- which is a sizable statement considering his resume.

news

This Week in NFL History (May 23-May 29): 'Papa Bear' George Halas retires as all-time winningest coach

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW