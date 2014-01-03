College players group to push for concussion care at BCS title game

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- USA Today reported on the group behind the "All Players United" slogan for college football players, which will fly a banner to promote concussion awareness during Monday night's BCS Championship Game.
- WHYY-FM, an NPR station in Philadelphia, looked at why helmets are no "magic bullet" for preventing concussions.
- Gregory D. Myer, the director of research in sports medicine at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, wrote in The New York Times that concussion researchers could learn from animals like bighorn sheep.
- The Louisville Courier-Journal's "Health Bytes" reported on the FDA's announcement that no approved medications hasten concussion recovery.
