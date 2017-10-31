College football QB Power Rankings: Lamar Jackson still on top

It wasn't his finest performance (he threw a pick-six late in the third quarter), but Rudolph holds serve in the top 10 this week. The pick was an example of how he can break down when forced to maneuver in the pocket. This is his third straight week in the fifth spot on our list, but a statement game against Baker Mayfield and rival Oklahoma could give him the positive momentum he needs to threaten for one of the top few spots in our top 10.