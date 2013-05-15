Colin Kaepernick's fantasy bandwagon is still full

M.F.: There is no doubt about it. Much like he did with Wayne last season in Indianapolis, I think new Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is going to revitalize Fitzgerald's statistical levels in his first season. He's pledged to move the stud wideout all over the field -- Fitzgerald has even seen some time in the slot during OTAs -- and the presence of Palmer just makes him even more attractive. Sure, the veteran quarterback might be past his prime at the age of 33, but would you rather have one of the quartet of Kevin Kolb, John Skelton, Ryan Lindley or Brian Hoyer throwing Fitzgerald the football? I have the future Hall of Famer ranked among the 10-best players at his position and expect him to be drafted in the second or third round.