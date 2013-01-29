Colin Kaepernick over Alex Smith: The truth about a bold move

Kaepernick stayed on course against the New Orleans Saints in his first game as the official starter over Smith, and threw four touchdown passes three weeks later in dreary, cold, wet Foxborough. He helped the Niners secure a playoff bye and then ran wild against the Green Bay Packers in his first playoff game, posting an NFL QB record 181 yards rushing to go along with 263 yards passing and four total touchdowns. One week later, he captained an inspired comeback against the Atlanta Falcons while logging just two carries. Just as important, he avoided the real stinker that young quarterbacks often endure.