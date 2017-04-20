Colin Kaepernick one of Time's most influential people

Time magazine placed the quarterback on its prestigious list of the planet's 100 most influential individuals of 2017, which was revealed Thursday. Kaepernick, who sparked a national conversation about race, social inequality and activism through his decision not to stand during the playing of the national anthem during NFL games, was placed in the Icons subcategory alongside names like U.S. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons and pioneering actress Viola Davis.
Kaepernick's magazine blurb was written by his former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who stated Kaepernick "boldly and courageously confronted perceived inequalities in our social-justice system." He credited Kaepernick with standing alone in his endeavor at first when the vitriol was at its height.
"How lucky for us all and for our country to have among our citizens someone as remarkable as Colin Kaepernick," Harbaugh wrote.
On the same day of the announcement, The Colin Kaepernick Foundation published another round of donations from the quarterback: $100,000 in total to Life After Hate, Inc., Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle and Silence Is Violence charities. He is now up to $600,000 in total donations, according to a release send out by the foundation. His plan is to spread $1 million total across various charities.