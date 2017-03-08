Colin Kaepernick not drawing much interest, but why?

"Just watching the tape on him through the years -- now there were games this year (in which) he was better than what I'm going to describe -- but for the most part, the body of tape does not show a dropback quarterback," NFL Network's Charley Casserly said of Kaepernick on Wednesday. "It shows a quarterback that's indecisive in his reads and is inaccurate, and he's not quite the runner he was when he first came into the league. Most quarterbacks aren't the same runner after they've been hit for a while and they slow down a little bit.