Colin Kaepernick No. 39 on NFLPA's merchandise list

Aug 01, 2017
Colin Kaepernick isn't on a NFL team but is still moving merchandise.

Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported on Tuesday that Kaepernick comes in at 39th on the NFLPA's official merchandise top 50 list. The quarterback is the only player on the list not on a team.

It's the first time Kaepernick made the list since April 2016, when he was 13th on the NFLPA's tracking. At the end of 2014, the signal-caller was as high as No. 3.

The news of Kaepernick moving merchandise comes at a time when the Baltimore Ravens are polling the public response to potentially signing the quarterback to back up Joe Flacco. With Ryan Mallett's struggles in practice, the Ravens could use an upgrade after Flacco tweaked his back.

Kaepernick has been a polarizing player since he decided to sit, then kneel, during the National Anthem last year with the San Francisco 49ers in a peaceful protest against racial injustices in America. While some have decried Kaepernick's protest, others clearly support his cause and are buying his merchandise.

If NFL teams, including the Ravens, are interested in how the public will react to signing the controversial quarterback, the news that he still sells product could quash some nerves on the business end of club halls.

