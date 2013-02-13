Colin Kaepernick is the fantasy future at quarterback

M.F.: As I mentioned in an earlier question, I am waiting as long as possible to draft a signal-caller. Exactly how long that is depends on the flow of the draft. If the rest of the owners in the draft subscribe to a similar strategy, I might not take a quarterback until the fifth or sixth round. In the event that the draft goes in a different direction and owners focus on field generals, then I will likely have to start looking at the position a little sooner. For me, there is a cliff I want to avoid falling off among quarterbacks -- and that cliff is Stafford. Currently 12th in my rankings, I would feel fine having him under center despite his disappointing 2012 campaign. Part of that is due to the fact that he still ranked among the 12-best players in fantasy football based on points in a down year for him. What's more, I'll be loaded at running back and wide receiver by waiting to take a field general.