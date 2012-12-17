Colin Kaepernick gets best of Tom Brady in crucial 49ers win

Kaepernick continues to show why the 49ers made a controversial midseason switch at the quarterback position. Kaepernick's clutch scoring toss to Crabtree was his fourth touchdown pass of the game (the 49ers' previous starting quarterback -- Alex Smith -- never threw for four touchdowns in a game). The 49ers are 4-1 since Kaepernick took over the starting job, including two of those wins coming in a couple of the most-difficult venues for opposing quarterbacks to play -- Gillette Stadium and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.