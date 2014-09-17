Colin Kaepernick fined for 'inappropriate language'

Colin Kaepernick's choice of words in Sunday night's 28-20 loss to the Chicago Bears has cost the 49ers quarterback.
Kaepernick told reporters on Wednesday that he was fined more than $11,000 for "inappropriate language," according to Janie McCauley of The Associated Press. San Francisco's starter plans to appeal the punishment.
Kaepernick maintains that he didn't use a slur or "say anything" improper before drawing what is believed to be the first penalty for blue language.
Officials flagged the fourth-year passer just seconds after Kaepernick threw his second of threeinterceptions on the night. The quarterback later called his mistake-filled performance "terrible," but Kaepernick's language -- according to Kaepernick -- remained pristine.
