Colin Kaepernick faces crucial clash with Seahawks on Thursday

What makes this upcoming contest so compelling isn't that it's another chapter in a heated rivalry. After all, the Seahawks have endured their own problems during their own 2-4 start, as they've blown fourth-quarter leads in every one of their losses. It's that this has become a year where we'll be able to truly judge the 27-year-old Kaepernick once and for all. A good game against the Seahawks would give him more momentum to self-correct a career that started sensationally before fizzling over the last couple of years. That includes all the issues with accuracy and decision-making that hindered his game last season. You can throw in all the awkward interactions with the media, as well, the tense press briefings where Kaepernick came off as bitter and arrogant instead of frustrated and hopeful. At that time, he was creating an image of a young man who had no clue of what came with being a franchise quarterback. Even if Kaepernick wasn't acting that way behind closed doors, he was becoming toxic every time a camera zeroed in on him.