Colin Kaepernick contract shows San Francisco 49ers' savvy

» There's something to keep an eye on if things sour. Because the 49ers can dump Kaepernick more or less whenever they want, they give themselves tremendous flexibility if they eventually have to hire a new coach. Despite ongoing speculation about the tenor of the relationship between Harbaugh and general manager Trent Baalke, there is no reason to think San Francisco will shake things up. But each offseason, stories circulate that Harbaugh is being wooed by outsiders. If Harbaugh is ever smitten enough with a suitor to leave, and his replacement is not convinced that Kaepernick is the right fit, the new regime will not be saddled with a quarterback it does not want.