Cole receives fourth unnecessary-roughness fine in two years

The NFL fined Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Trent Cole $20,000 for striking Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub in the knee area last week, a league source said Friday.
Cole isn't a stranger to discipline from the league office -- this is his fourth infraction for unnecessary roughness. He was fined three times during the 2009 season.
Cole was one of several players fined by the league:
» Arizona Cardinals defensive end Alan Branch was docked $10,000 for unnecessarily hitting Rams rookie quarterback Sam Bradford in the head/neck area during St. Louis' Week 13 win. This is Branch's second infraction, his first coming during the 2009 preseason.
» Detroit Lions defensive end Cliff Avril was hit for $15,000 for roughing the passer. He unnecessarily struck Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in the face area last Sunday. Avril had three sacks in the Lions' loss.
» Buffalo Bills running back Quinton Ganther was fined $5,000 for unnecessary roughness after being flagged for a roughing-the-punter penalty during a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Bills guard Andy Levitre was fined $7,500, also for unnecessary roughness, after he struck an opponent late.