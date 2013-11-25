Cold reality: Peyton Manning, Broncos need to weather storm

The 14th installment of the Brady-Manning rivalry was only about them when you looked below the surface. The outcome turned on a series of mistakes -- three by the Patriots in the first half, two by the Broncos in the second, including Wes Welker's boffo decision not to field the punt that ultimately cost Denver. But neither of these teams particularly cares about November outcomes, except for how it might affect playoff seeding and the toll it takes in the injury report. Both the Patriots and Broncos will be in the playoffs, and given how the rest of the AFC is performing and the way New England's offense seems to be finding its form, it seems entirely plausible that they will meet again deep in January because they remain, as the NFL enters the final month of its season, the best teams in the AFC.