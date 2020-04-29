Colbert: Steelers comfortable with backup QB situation

"What we really liked about how he handled his benching was he was positive, he worked harder, he stayed the course and when he was called upon in the Jets game, he played his best quarter and a half and unfortunately he got hurt," Colbert said of Rudolph. "A lot of times we find out a lot about ourselves when we're put in tough situations and Mason was last year and he responded both times in my opinion and we're very comfortable in where he'll be in year three but quite honestly we hope that Ben is out there the whole season."