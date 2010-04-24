Colbert says Roethlisberger has his support; QB to issue statement

"We'll make some hard and fast decisions going into training camp," Tomlin said. "The reality is you can't get four guys ready to play in camp. Right now, we'll work with all three of these men in the short term, see where they, get reacquainted with Byron Leftwich. ... There's a lot of teaching to be done, and we're going to do that and make a decision prior to going to Latrobe (for camp)."