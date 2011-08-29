Colbert becomes first in Steelers history to hold GM title

Notes: The Steelers waived five players Sunday: TE Vaughn Charlton, CB Kevin Dockery, WRs Eric Greenwood and Kenneth Moore, and TE Miguel Chavis, who was waived/injured after sustaining a torn pectoral muscle Saturday night against the Atlanta Falcons. ... Rookie RB Baron Batch was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Batch, a seventh-round draft choice, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee at practice several weeks ago. ... The Steelers need to cut four more players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.