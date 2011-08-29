Colbert becomes first in Steelers history to hold GM title

Kevin Colbert, who has held the title of director of football operations since he was hired in 2000, has been promoted to general manager, becoming the first person to officially hold that title for the franchise, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday.
The Steelers have a history of not announcing promotions, and the newspaper reported this one merely was inserted into the team's media guide under Colbert's bio, with no elaboration except to note that he's in "his first year as the team's general manager."
In the past, the Steelers have employed player personnel directors and directors of football operations. And the Post-Gazette reminded readers Monday that when former team president Dan Rooney was asked years ago why he didn't have a general manager like other NFL teams, he said, "Because I am the general manager."
Notes: The Steelers waived five players Sunday: TE Vaughn Charlton, CB Kevin Dockery, WRs Eric Greenwood and Kenneth Moore, and TE Miguel Chavis, who was waived/injured after sustaining a torn pectoral muscle Saturday night against the Atlanta Falcons. ... Rookie RB Baron Batch was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Batch, a seventh-round draft choice, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee at practice several weeks ago. ... The Steelers need to cut four more players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.