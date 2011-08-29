Colbert becomes first in Steelers history to hold GM title

Published: Aug 29, 2011 at 12:01 AM

After 78 years and six Super Bowl trophies, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally have a general manager.

Kevin Colbert, who has held the title of director of football operations since he was hired in 2000, has been promoted to general manager, becoming the first person to officially hold that title for the franchise, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday.

The Steelers have a history of not announcing promotions, and the newspaper reported this one merely was inserted into the team's media guide under Colbert's bio, with no elaboration except to note that he's in "his first year as the team's general manager."

In the past, the Steelers have employed player personnel directors and directors of football operations. And the Post-Gazette reminded readers Monday that when former team president Dan Rooney was asked years ago why he didn't have a general manager like other NFL teams, he said, "Because I am the general manager."

Notes: The Steelers waived five players Sunday: TE Vaughn Charlton, CB Kevin Dockery, WRs Eric Greenwood and Kenneth Moore, and TE Miguel Chavis, who was waived/injured after sustaining a torn pectoral muscle Saturday night against the Atlanta Falcons. ... Rookie RB Baron Batch was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Batch, a seventh-round draft choice, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee at practice several weeks ago. ... The Steelers need to cut four more players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy on lack of production: 'Whole lot of stuff that you've got to go through as a receiver to be successful'

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy's production has been lacking and then some this season. On Thursday, the wideout noted that stats can be deceiving and looking at the film shows his true worth. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Field and Stream, late Sunday matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with writer Matt Okada to talk about his top waiver wire targets heading into week 7, but first the guys answer some questions from listeners.
news

Week 7 Thursday inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) active for Thursday night vs. Saints 

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active for the Jaguars' Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football." 