Cody, Reed are question marks for Ravens' defense for opener

Published: Aug 31, 2010 at 07:13 AM

The Baltimore Ravens' defense has a couple more question marks entering the season.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that rookie nose tackle Terrence Cody had surgery to repair the meniscus in his knee and is questionable for the Sept. 13 opener against the New York Jets.

Ravens season preview

Get fearless forecasts from experts, pivotal games, players on the hot seat, fantasy analysis and more with NFL.com's team-by-team

season previews. More ...

"There's a chance he (Cody) could be back for the opener against the Jets or, for the bigger guys, sometimes it takes a little longer," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "The plus is we have a lot of depth on the defensive line right now. That'll be day to day as we get closer to the game."

Meanwhile, the Ravens are weighing their options about whether or not to place injured Pro Bowl safety Ed Reed on the reserve physically unable to perform list, which is where linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo and running back Matt Lawrence landed Tuesday.

Reed had offseason hip surgery, but he wants to return sooner than the six weeks the PUP designation would keep him out. Harbaugh, who along with general manager Ozzie Newsome, defensive coordinator Greg Mattison and secondary coach Chuck Pagano met with Reed on Monday, won't rule out the safety playing in the opener.

"He wants to come back, but he understands the situation, too," Harbaugh said. "There's a lot more that goes into it. We have until Saturday to make a decision and I'm sure we'll take until Saturday to figure that out."

Ayanbadejo (quadriceps) and Lawrence (knee) will miss the first six weeks, then the Ravens will have a two-week window to decide whether to add them to the active roster, release them or place them on injured reserve.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers moves into fifth all-time in career TD passes

A game after catching the legendary Dan Marino, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers continues his ascent among all-time greats. Rodgers is now fifth all-time for career touchdown passes with 422 on Sunday against the Bengals. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 5 games

Saints QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ has been ruled out against Washington with a concussion. He was carted off the field after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from CB William Jackson. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action. 
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) officially inactive vs. Lions

Dalvin Cook will miss his second game of the season. The Minnesota Vikings running back is officially inactive for Sunday's bout versus the Detroit Lions.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW