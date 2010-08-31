Cody, Reed are question marks for Ravens' defense for opener

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that rookie nose tackle Terrence Cody had surgery to repair the meniscus in his knee and is questionable for the Sept. 13 opener against the New York Jets.
Reed had offseason hip surgery, but he wants to return sooner than the six weeks the PUP designation would keep him out. Harbaugh, who along with general manager Ozzie Newsome, defensive coordinator Greg Mattison and secondary coach Chuck Pagano met with Reed on Monday, won't rule out the safety playing in the opener.
"He wants to come back, but he understands the situation, too," Harbaugh said. "There's a lot more that goes into it. We have until Saturday to make a decision and I'm sure we'll take until Saturday to figure that out."
Ayanbadejo (quadriceps) and Lawrence (knee) will miss the first six weeks, then the Ravens will have a two-week window to decide whether to add them to the active roster, release them or place them on injured reserve.