Cody Parkey on FG miss: 'I'm human and I missed'

Published: Sep 15, 2015 at 12:58 AM
Kevin Patra

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Cody Parkeymissed a 44-yard field goal that could have given his team a one-point edge in Monday night's 26-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Parkey missed time this preseason with a groin injury, but said that wasn't the cause of pushing his kick right.

"Absolutely," Parkey said when asked if he received enough reps in the preseason to be comfortable for Week 1, via CSN Philly. "There's no rhyme or reason to missing. I'm human and I missed. Don't know what to tell you ... Perfect snap, perfect hold. Obviously I didn't help us win today. It's my fault."

Parkey looked rushed as the Eagles set up for the field goal on a fourth-and-1 from the 26-yard line after coach Chip Kelly debated going for the first down.

His offense had been gashing the Falcons all second half, but after his offensive line got stood up on Ryan Mathews' third-and-short run, Kelly opted for the field goal.

"On third and 1, we didn't get a lot of movement up front. And it was a 43-yarder," Kelly explained. "We have great confidence in Cody. It's tough. He's hit those before."

The biggest complaint on Philadelphia radio Tuesday morning is likely that high-priced battering ram, DeMarco Murray, wasn't inserted into the game on the crucial third-and-1 to pick up the necessary yardage to move the sticks.

