Cody Kessler to start for Browns vs. Cowboys

Published: Nov 04, 2016 at 05:21 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns will go back to a rookie quarterback.

Coach Hue Jackson announced Cody Kessler would start Sunday versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson cited the evaluation of the first-year quarterback as his reason for starting Kessler over veteran Josh McCown.

"I want to get a chance to continue to look at him," Jackson said. "(Kessler has) uncanny ability, some moxie and poise and he's demonstrated that."

The coach added that, while he wants to play, McCown took the news in stride.

"I think he understands the situation we're in. He's been doing this for 15 years," Jackson said.

Kessler has shown good accuracy and an ability to move the offense in spurts. The Browns averaged 384 yards of offense in games Kessler started and finished. However, he lacks the arm to unleash a deep aerial attack. It's not a coincidence that the two games under McCown's watch were the Browns' most explosive.

While McCown might have provided a better shot to win in the short term, Jackson values the evaluation of his third-round pick higher on the priority list.

With the season already lost, the Browns are playing for the future. Finding out what they have in Kessler is the best use of the rest of the 2016 season.

