Cody Kessler suffers concussion in Browns' loss

The rookie signal-caller did not return after suffering a concussion. Kessler exited the Browns' 31-17 loss to the Bengals midway through the second quarter after taking a hit to the upper body on a completion to Gary Barnidge. Kessler, who has been on the receiving end of far too many blows since becoming the team's starter in Week 3, was taken to the locker room shortly after leaving the game.
Fellow rookie and recent practice squad promotion Kevin Hogan replaced Kessler and completed a drive that ended in a 1-yard Isaiah Crowell touchdown run. Hogan completed 12 of 24 passes for 100 yards with two interceptions and finished with 104 yards rushing and one touchdown on seven carries.
Including Terrelle Pryor, Hogan became the sixth quarterback to take a snap for the Browns through six and a half games this season.