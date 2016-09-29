Coby Fleener, Andre Johnson among struggling pickups

The real organizational curse over the last few years, however, starts in the front office. The team is spending over $40 million -- more than a quarter of its cap space -- in "dead money" for players no longer on the roster. (Some of the ghosts of contracts past include Junior Galette, Brandon Browner, Keenan Lewis and C.J. Spiller.) That's more dead money than the 10 teams with the least amount of dead money combined, according to OvertheCap.com.