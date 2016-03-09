Around the NFL

Coby Fleener agrees to 5-year, $36M deal with Saints

Published: Mar 09, 2016 at 11:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has seen his buddies Benjamin Watson and Marques Colston leave the Saints in recent days. New Orleans' first major signing in free agency should cheer him up.

The Saints announced that tight end Coby Fleener agreed to a five-year contract Wednesday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports it's a $36 million contract. The former Indianapolis Colts tight end should be a good match for Brees, who is at his best throwing the ball up the seams.

The Colts chose to re-sign Dwayne Allen for big money instead of bringing Fleener back. Allen is more of a complete tight end, while Fleener is essentially a big wide receiver. Fleener only had 491 yards last season after gaining a career high 774 yards in 2015.

We need to see the structure of the contract to make a complete evaluation of the move, but this looks like a fair deal for New Orleans to add a weapon to an offense that is transitioning to a younger group of options for Brees. Next year's key receivers figure to be Brandin Cooks, Willie Snead, Brandon Coleman, Fleener and running backs Mark Ingram and C.J. Spiller.

If Brees and the Saints are getting back to the playoffs, they will do it with a new-look attack.

