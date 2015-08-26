Cobb says role won't change much with Nelson out

Jordy Nelson's season-ending injury sideswiped a Green Bay Packers offense set up for an explosive season.
While much of the recent discussion has centered around which of the young wideout targets will step up to help fill the void, Randall Cobb said Tuesday his role won't change much.
"If we're in a three-receiver set, most likely I'll be inside," he said, via ESPN.com. "If we're in a two-receiver set, I'll obviously be outside. It just depends on what we do. We'll move around. We planned on moving around this year, so I don't think our plan changes. It's just finding that guy that's going to be able to plug in and be able to fit into what we're trying to accomplish."
At 5-foot-10, the slot is ideal for the shifty Cobb. The 25 year old ran 537 of his 611 routes from the slot in 2014, per Pro Football Focus, the most of any wideout. Of his 91 receptions, 78 came from the slot, as did 1,101 of his 1,287 yards last year.
Mike McCarthy has fallen in love with the 11-personnel formation recently, which allowed Cobb to work from the slot 87.9 percent of the time in three-receiver sets. Nelson's injury could force McCarthy to mix it up more, which might bump Cobb outside in two-receiver formations more frequently.
Cobb will be relied on heavily by Aaron Rodgers this season, but it should still be from the slot position more often than not.
