Cobb: Packers an 'ex-girlfriend that broke up with you'

Published: Jun 30, 2019 at 08:13 AM

Randall Cobb insisted he didn't know when his new NFL team faces what had been his only one.

"When is that, November?" Cobb asked, per the Wisconsin State Journal via a Friday radio interview on ESPN Wisconsin.

For the record, the Cowboys host the Packers on Oct. 6. While Cobb might not have marked his calendar, he clearly cares about where he came from.

"It's like the ex-girlfriend that broke up with you," Cobb said. "When you see her five years later, you hope you're in a better situation than you were before -- married, with kids, and you're able to say, 'Yeah, I did better without you.'"

The 28-year-old Cobb didn't exactly have a choice, noting that the Packers never extended an offer this offseason. Otherwise, he might still be sporting green and gold. A productive eight-year run in Green Bay ended rather unceremoniously as Cobb was plagued by injuries last season and consequently posted near-career lows in several categories.

"I didn't really have any conversation personally. I don't know how much conversation there was between my agent and the Packers organization," Cobb said. "But I know there was never an offer put on the table -- before or after the offer from Dallas and a couple other teams. I think it kind of made my decision easier. If the Packers would have made an offer, I would obviously have had to weigh that decision. But I'm very excited and very happy to be down in Dallas. I think it's a great situation and I look forward to this season."

The former Pro Bowler could fit in nicely as a secondary option as he did for so many years with the Packers. The Cowboys are hoping he'll bolster a passing game that complements one of the league's best rushing attacks. Cobb said he has simply focused on establishing himself within the Dallas locker room -- an experience that doesn't sound all that different from when he broke in with Green Bay in 2011.

"The transition's been great. Obviously, it was a little weird at first," he said. "When you're somewhere for eight years and then you go to a different team, you kind of feel like the new kid at school -- just trying to find your way around and not knowing exactly what to expect. But it's been great so far. I've enjoyed it. I'm making strides with my new teammates, and I'm just trying to pick up the new offense and get ready for the season.

"When you go to a new team, obviously a lot of these guys know me, we played against each other. But it's different. They want to know what kind of practice player you are. They want to know what kind of teammate you're going to be. And is it all about you? Are you just worried about yourself? Or are you going to try to make the guys around you better? The biggest thing for me in this whole process was just trying to earn the respect of my new teammates and do everything I can to better myself and better those around me."

The transition would be even better for Cobb and the Cowboys with a Week 5 win against the Packers.

