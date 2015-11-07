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Cobb on Packers' struggles: 'I feel like it's my fault'

Published: Nov 07, 2015 at 02:09 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Green Bay Packers' offense has sagged of late, scoring just 19.5 points per contest in the last four games, after averaging 32.0 to start the season.

The reasons for the struggles are plentiful, but following last week's meager showing against the Denver Broncos -- 77 yards passing -- receiver Randall Cobb held himself responsible.

"I feel like it's my fault," Cobb said, via ESPN.com. "I feel like it's on me. I've got to make more plays when I get opportunities."

Cobb struggled through an early-season shoulder injury, but hasn't missed a game. He also has lacked the explosive plays in recent weeks. In the past four games, Cobb hasn't broke 45 total yards receiving or scored a touchdown. In Week 8 he caught six passes -- most since Week 3 -- but averaged just 4.5 yards per catch.

The fifth-year pro has struggled to find separation and last week against Denver was unable to break away from defenders after the catch.

When asked how much tougher it's been for him without injured Jordy Nelson, Cobb sounded frustrated with the situation and question.

"I don't know what you want from me," he said after pausing for several seconds. "I don't know what you want to hear. I'm going to go out and I'm going to play better for this team. I'm going to do more. I'm going to be the best Randall I can be."

It's understandable that Cobb would be frustrated. He's a Pro Bowl talent who isn't playing up to his own standards. In truth, the lack of offensive production is system-wide and doesn't fall squarely on the wideout's shoulders.

Cobb will have another huge test this week against Carolina Panthers corner Josh Norman, the best cover man in the NFL this season. If Cobb can't win against Norman, it will be another long day for the Packers' offense and lead to more frustration for Green Bay's best wideout.

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