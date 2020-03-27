Cobb excited by similarities between Watson, Rodgers

"I think the biggest thing is the chemistry with the quarterback," Cobb said during his introductory conference call Friday. "That's one thing that I'm excited to come in and build and be able to learn what (Watson) likes and show him what I'm good at and just being able to communicate and be on the same page. When I watch his highlights, a lot of the routes that were ran by the slot receivers are a lot of the stuff that I'm used to in my career. I've ran a lot of routes out of the slot just being my primary position for most of my career.