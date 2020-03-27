Around the NFL

Cobb excited by similarities between Watson, Rodgers

Published: Mar 27, 2020 at 09:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Randall Cobb is in a new city for the second time in a year and is tasked with learning to play with another new set of teammates.

This time, it's a little different with most everyone remaining home. But Cobb still has tape to work with, and he's seeing similarities between his new quarterback and his old.

"I think the biggest thing is the chemistry with the quarterback," Cobb said during his introductory conference call Friday. "That's one thing that I'm excited to come in and build and be able to learn what (Watson) likes and show him what I'm good at and just being able to communicate and be on the same page. When I watch his highlights, a lot of the routes that were ran by the slot receivers are a lot of the stuff that I'm used to in my career. I've ran a lot of routes out of the slot just being my primary position for most of my career.

"I think, obviously, when I played with (Aaron) Rodgers my first eight years, a lot of what he did was late in the play, scrambling around, moving around and just being able to find ways to get open after the initial route and create separation and be a target and find a way to get open for him in those situations. I see a lot of the same characteristics in Deshaun (Watson), the way he's able to escape the pocket and keep his eyes downfield and find receivers."

Watson's escapability is part of his brand. One needn't look any further than his second-and-6 Houdini act in which he broke two tackles at once and completed a pass to Taiwan Jones that set up the game-winning score late in overtime of a wild-card game against Buffalo. And there are plenty more examples of this.

What will be interesting is how well Cobb can get to know Watson from a distance before getting legitimate reps in on the field. With the general uncertainty surrounding the world's current state involving the new coronavirus pandemic, there isn't much of a timetable for when they might get a chance to build the aforementioned chemistry.

Watson is a special talent, though, and Cobb showed he still has some good football left in him with his play in Dallas last season. His familiarity with playing in the slot should help accelerate his adjustment to Houston, and it sounds as if that was a big reason why he decided to stay in Texas, but move to Houston.

"There were a few teams that made offers or showed interest," Cobb said. "Dallas and Houston were two teams that offered and it was a tough decision to make. Hearing what my agent was telling me about Coach (Bill) O'Brien and the opportunity that he wanted to give me to kind of do some of the things that I did when I was back in Green Bay, was one of the one of the main reasons that I jumped at the offer."

With four months left before the start of camp, there's plenty of time between now and when we'll see how this signing affects Houston's offensive potential with a receiving corps that also includes Kenny Stills and Will Fuller.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 25

Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley is on pace to be ready for the 2022 season following a recent medical check-up, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

49ers GM John Lynch can't imagine trading WR Deebo Samuel: 'He's just too good of a player'

49ers general manager John Lynch said he can't imagine trading Deebo Samuel following the wide receiver's trade request last week.

news

Panthers not expected to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to first round of 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Panthers are not expected to trade for Mayfield prior to the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, if they do it at all.

news

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler picking the brain of Tyler Lockett in preparation of playing with Russell Wilson

While he's still rehabbing from an ACL tear, Broncos WR K.J. Hamler said to prepare to play with Russell Wilson, he's been picking the brain of Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett.

news

Broncos, Raiders, Saints begin voluntary minicamps on Monday

The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints will get in some on-field work at voluntary minicamps over the next three days ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas encouraged by Zach Wilson's resilience: 'I 100 percent see greatness'

Jets GM Joe Douglas has ample opportunity to provide the support that sets up quarterback Zach Wilson for success as he enters Year 2.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'pumped' to be healthy entering offseason workouts

After a couple of seasons marred by injuries both big and small, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said on Friday that this is the healthiest he's felt during an offseason in quite a while, something that has added to his enthusiasm for the start of offseason workouts.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: 'I think we're in a really good spot' even without first-round draft pick

For the first time since 2012, the Denver Broncos will not make a selection in the first round of the NFL draft. After trading away their first-round pick to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks, the Broncos will not make a pick until late in the second round. And they're perfectly fine with that.

news

GM Brett Veach: Chiefs are 'wired to go after it' despite Tyreek Hill trade

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said that his team is "wired to go after it every year" despite this offseason's trade of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Safety Terrell Edmunds is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Buccaneers restructure QB Tom Brady's contract to create $9M in cap space

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructured Tom Brady's contract to clear cap space ahead of next week's draft, turning his base salary into a signing bonus and adding voidable years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Andrew Berry: Browns 'were transparent with our intentions' with Mayfield's reps prior to Watson trade

Browns general manager Andrew Berry claimed the team was "transparent with our intentions" when asked about lame-duck quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns have still not traded Mayfield after acquiring Deshaun Watson in March.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW