Coachspeak: Hear what the coaches thought about Week 7

Published: Oct 23, 2007 at 09:17 AM

Belichick: Happy with result

Bill Belichick was happy with the his team's win over the Dolphins, as the Patriots haven't always played well in Miami.

Marinelli: We're in a meat grinder

Rod Marinelli says with winning, comes pressure. But that's what makes the game fun, he adds.

Gruden: Injuries and miscues

   Bucs coach Jon Gruden discusses his team's injuries and offensive miscues in loss to 
  [Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET).

Petrino: At a loss

Falcons coach Bobby Petrino talks about what went wrong for the Falcons in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Whisenhunt: Positive thoughts

   Despite a tough loss to the 
  [Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS), Ken Whisenhunt looks on bright side: A bye gives his Cards a chance to heal.

Nolan: We're hurting ourselves

Mike Nolan says the 49ers have the talent to win but are making costly mistakes.

Lewis: We all needed this win

   Desperate for a victory, the 
  [Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) got it on Sunday, and now they can relax. Not so fast, says 
  [Marvin Lewis](/player/marvinlewis/2519463/profile).

Kubiak: QB concerns

Gary Kubiak talks about the Texans' quarterback situation a day after starter Matt Schaub exited early with an injury.

Shanahan: Feeling good after win

Mike Shanahan discusses Denver's last-second win over the Steelers and credits Jay Cutler and Jason Elam for the outcome.

Linehan: Help on the way

Scott Linehan sees brighter days ahead for his Rams, especially with the possible return this week of Steven Jackson.

McCarthy: Trying to mix it up

Mike McCarthy critiques some of QB Brett Favre's performances this season, and says the Packers need to run better.

Mangini: Not all Pennington's fault

   Eric Mangini is always evaluating his quarterbacks and says Chad Pennington isn't totally to blame for the 
  [Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ)' woes.

Payton: Marching west

   With the 
  [Saints](/teams/neworleanssaints/profile?team=NO) coming off two straight victories, 
  [Sean Payton](/player/seanpayton/2522905/profile) hopes to take the momentum to San Francisco.

Gibbs: Underdog role

Joe Gibbs jokes about being a huge underdog to New England, and discusses Washington's need to get big plays from its offense.

Phillips: A win is a win

Wade Phillips talks about the Cowboys just getting past some teams that some felt the Cowboys should have easily handled.

