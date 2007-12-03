Coachspeak: Go inside Sunday's Week 13 games

Published: Dec 03, 2007 at 12:53 PM

Crennel: On final play

   Romeo Crennel disagrees with the final play in Arizona, but says the game should never have come to that.

Whisenhunt: On Boldin's status

Ken Whisenhunt says Anquan Boldin has a dislocated toe but doesn't know the severity of the injury.

Shanahan: Turnovers were costly

Mike Shanahan says two interceptions and two fumbles cost the Broncos in a loss to the Raiders.

Childress: Jackson high-five

Brad Childress praises quarterback Tarvaris Jackson after his team's victory over the Lions, and says winning puts a hop in the team's step.

Lewis: Palmer unusually inconsistent

Marvin Lewis talks about the up-and-down play of QB Carson Palmer and reflects on the Bengals' tough loss to the Steelers.

Petrino: 'Been difficult to be consistent'

   After another disappointing loss, Bobby Petrino reflects on the 
  Falcons' inept offense and what needs to be done to fix it.

Gruden: Lots of love for Luke

   Jon Gruden analyzes 
  Luke McCown's impressive first start for the 
  Buccaneers in place of Jeff Garcia against the 
  Saints.

Reid: Learning from experience

Andy Reid talks about A.J. Feeley's four-interception day in a costly home loss to the Seahawks.

Fox: Finally, home sweet home

John Fox talks about the Panthers' first home win since last November -- a 31-14 decision over San Francisco.

Nolan: Loss is very upsetting

Mike Nolan shares his frustrations losing to the Panthers -- who had lost seven straight games at home -- in Week 13.

Turner: Thinking positively

Chargers head coach Norv Turner talks about the strength of his team and their Week 13 victory over the Chiefs.

Jauron: On emotional win

Dick Jauron talks about the emotion the Bills faced when playing the Redskins in Week 13.

Dungy: Colts in good spot

   Tony Dungy talks about the 
  Colts' pivotal Week 13 victory over the 
  Jaguars.

Del Rio: Not enough plays

Jack Del Rio discusses the Jaguars' missed opportunities as the Colts took control of the AFC South.

Mangini: Solid team effort

   Eric Mangini is happy how the 
  Jets executed in key areas against the 
  Dolphins.

Smith: Giant setback

Bears head coach Lovie Smith talks about his team's tough Week 13 loss to the Giants.

Kiffin: Russell sees first NFL action

   Lane Kiffin says he's very happy with JaMarcus Russell's first action in Week 13.

