Coachspeak: Go inside Sunday's Week 10 games

Published: Nov 13, 2007 at 02:58 AM

McCarthy: Total team win

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks about Sunday's 34-0 win over the Vikings.

Watch Clip | Game Highlights | Game Center

Shanahan: Getting better

Mike Shanahan talks about how the run defense is improving after a big divisional win in Kansas City.

Watch Clip | Game Highlights | Game Center

Belichick: Bills have changed a lot

Bill Belichick says much has changed since the Patriots last played the Bills, who have won four straight games after a 13-10 win in Miami.

Watch Clip | Game Highlights | Game Center

Whisenhunt: Defensing Detroit

Ken Whisenhunt talks about how the Cardinals shut down the Lions, including allowing an eye-popping minus-18 yards rushing.

Watch Clip | Game Highlights | Game Center

Lewis: Just enough to win

Marvin Lewis talks about the Bengals' struggles but credits the team getting a win.

Watch Clip | Game Highlights | Game Center

Petrino: Drive to win

   Bobby Petrino talks about the 
  [Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL)' game-winning drive against the 
  [Panthers](/teams/carolinapanthers/profile?team=CAR).

Watch Clip | Game Highlights | Game Center

Linehan: Finally, first win

Scott Linehan discusses huge confidence boost Rams got with Week 10 win vs. Saints.

Watch Clip | [Game Highlights](http://www.nfl.com/videos?videoId= 09000d5d8041c3f2) | Game Center

Fox: Had 'a chance to win'

John Fox talks about the disappointing loss to Atlanta and trying to turn it around.

Watch Clip | Game Highlights | Game Center

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

HC Zac Taylor confident 0-2 Bengals will 'get back on the right track'

Despite an 0-2 start, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is confident his 2022 Bengals will look a lot more like the 2021 group shortly.

news

Bills OL Bobby Hart suspended one game for unsportsmanlike conduct following Monday's game

Bills reserve offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended without pay for one game for violating unsportsmanlike conduct rules after Monday's game against the Titans in which he took a swing at a Titans player and struck the head of a Tennessee coach.

news

Move the Sticks: Jalen Hurts breakdown, Trevor Lawrence focus & 'TNF' preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Fixing Bengals' passing game

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense have fallen short of high expectations in the team's 0-2 start. David Carr offers some advice for how to fix the offensive woes. Plus, updated top 15 offensive player rankings.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE