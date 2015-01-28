Coaching tracker

Around the NFL

After a wild five weeks, all head coach vacancies have been filled in the NFL. Take a look back at all the moves that happened since the end of the regular season.:

Hirings

Atlanta Falcons

The Falconsofficially tapped former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Quinn's deal is for five years.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns hired former Raiders quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo as offensive coordinator.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags hired Greg Olson as offensive coordinator, the team announced. He was the Raiders' OC the last two seasons.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravensannounced Tuesday that they have hired former Bears head coach Marc Trestman as their offensive coordinator. Trestman fills the vacancy left by the departure of Gary Kubiak.

Washington Redskins

The Redskinsnamed Joe Barry as their defensive coordinator. Barry was previously the Chargers' linebacker coach. Former Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell has reached an agreement with the Redskins to join their staff as defensive backs coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos announced that Gary Kubiak has been hired as the team's new head coach. Kubiak's deal is for four years, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Kubiak was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens this season. ... Kubiak hired Rick Dennison as his offensive coordinator in Denver. Dennison served as the quarterbacks coach under Kubiak in Baltimore this season. ... The Broncos have agreed to terms with Wade Phillips to become their defensive coordinator.

Chicago Bears

The Bearshave made John Fox their next head coach, the team announced. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Fox signed a four-year deal. Fox is bringing in Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday. The Bears hired Adam Gase as their offensive coordinator, the team announced.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers promoted defensive line coach Jim Tomsula to head coach. San Francisco chose Tomsula over hiring Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase. With Bill Callahan as the Redskins' O-line coach, former Washington coach Chris Foerster will join the Niners in the same role, per Rapoport. On Jan. 22, Rapoport reported that the 49ers hired Eric Mangini as their defensive coordinator, per a source informed of their plans. Breer reported Wednesday that the Niners are expected to hire Geep Chryst as offensive coordinator.

Oakland Raiders

The Raiders have hired Jack Del Rio to be their next head coach, the team announced on Jan. 22. Oakland and the former Broncos defensive coordinator have agreed to a four-year deal, per Rapoport and Breer. The Hayward, California, native was last a head coach with the Jaguars in 2011. Mike Tice is joining Del Rio in Oakland as the Raiders' offensive line coach, NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported. The Raiders hired Bill Musgrave to be their offensive coordinator Monday night. Former 49ers special teams coordinator Brad Seely took the same position in Oakland.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills announced that Rex Ryan is their new coach. His first official hire was bringing aboard 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman for the same position, the team announced.

Ryan and the Bills tabbed Dennis Thurman as defensive coordinator. Rapoport reported that former Bears OC Aaron Kromer will be Buffalo's offensive line coach, while David Lee will coach up the quarterbacks.

New York Jets

The Jets announced the hiring of Todd Bowles as head coach. NFL Media's Albert Breer reports it's a four-year deal. New York hired Chan Gailey as their offensive coordinator. Bowles brought in Dolphins defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers as his defensive coordinator and Bobby April Jr. (formerly of the Raiders) to coordinate Gang Green's special teams.

The Jets also named Mike Maccagnan their new general manager. Maccagnan previously served as the director of college scouting for the Houston Texans.

New York Giants

The Giants have brought back Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator, the team announced.

Dallas Cowboys

Owner Jerry Jones announced that coach Jason Garrett was given a new five-year deal. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's worth $30 million. Jones also announced that defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and Scott Linehan -- who was promoted to offensive coordinator -- both received three-year deals.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh announced that Keith Butler has been named the team's new defensive coordinator, replacing Dick LeBeau. Butler previously served as the Steelers' linebackers coach.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneerssigned Dirk Koetter to be their offensive coordinator, replacing Jeff Tedford and Marcus Arroyo. Koetter previously served as the Falcons' offensive coordinator.

Vacant head-coaching jobs

Vacancies

Philadelphia Eagles

Reported general manager interviews:
Chris Polian, Jaguars director of pro personnel
Chris Grier, Dolphins director of pro personnel

Notes: Brian Gaine of the Texans will receive a promotion instead of leaving for the Eagles GM job, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Gaine interviewed with the Eagles twice, and it is unclear what his new title will be in Houston, Rapoport added.

St. Louis Rams

Potential OC candidates:
Kyle Shanahan, former Browns offensive coordinator
Alex Van Pelt, Packers quaterbacks coach
Rob Chudzinski, Colts special assistant to head coach

Firings

Green Bay Packers: On the heels of a crushing NFC title game loss, the Packers fired special teams coach Shawn Slocum.

Buffalo Bills: The team terminated the contract of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Denver Broncos: John Fox and the Denver Broncos have agreed to part ways. Fox informed NFL Media's Jeff Darlington about the move.

Chicago Bears: The team announced on Dec. 29 that coach Marc Trestman and general manager Phil Emery have been fired.

Atlanta Falcons: The team announced on morning of Dec. 29 that coach Mike Smith was fired after six seasons.

New York Jets: On morning of Dec. 29, owner Woody Johnson informed coach Rex Ryan and general manager John Idzik that they would not be returning in 2015.

San Francisco 49ers: Technically, Jim Harbaugh was not fired. He and the 49ers mutually decided to part ways after struggling to share in their success. Harbaugh quickly landed at Michigan.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The team fired offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch on Dec. 30, meaning Blake Bortles will learn a new offense in 2015.

Washington Redskins: Washington announced Dec. 31 that the team and defensive coordinator Jim Haslett "mutually agreed" to part ways.

New York Giants: Perry Fewell won't return as defensive coordinator for the Giants next season, the team announced.

Cleveland Browns: Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan resigned after one season, the team announced.

