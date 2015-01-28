Coaching tracker

The Raiders have hired Jack Del Rio to be their next head coach, the team announced on Jan. 22. Oakland and the former Broncos defensive coordinator have agreed to a four-year deal, per Rapoport and Breer. The Hayward, California, native was last a head coach with the Jaguars in 2011. Mike Tice is joining Del Rio in Oakland as the Raiders' offensive line coach, NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported. The Raiders hired Bill Musgrave to be their offensive coordinator Monday night. Former 49ers special teams coordinator Brad Seely took the same position in Oakland.