Coaching roundup: Sparano left hanging

A quick look at the busy coaching situation around the NFL:
Dolphins: Owner calls meeting with Sparano 'productive'
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross met Monday with Tony Sparano at the team's facility, the Miami Herald reported, amid speculation that the coach could be fired after missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Full story ...
Raiders: Cable's contract not renewed
The Oakland Raiders ended a run of seven consecutive losing seasons, but the team told coach Tom Cable on Tuesday night it was not enough to keep his job. Full story ...
Giants: Coughlin to return with new contract
One day after co-owner John Mara said Tom Coughlin's job never was in jeopardy, co-owner Steve Tisch said Monday that the team plans to give the 64-year-old head coach a new contract. Full story ...
Titans: Owner still evaluating Fisher
Titans owner Bud Adams has met with two of his top executives. Although he has yet to make a decision on keeping coach Jeff Fisher, Adams has been made aware of the fact that Fisher will not stay if Vince Young remains on the team. Full story ...
Vikings: Frazier has interim tag removed
Leslie Frazier agreed to become the Minnesota Vikings' full-time head coach, the team announced Monday. Full story ...
Jaguars: Del Rio's job safe
Following a lengthy meeting with Jack Del Rio, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver said Monday the coach will return for another season, despite a disappointing 8-8 campaign. Full story ...
Bengals re-sign Lewis to two-year deal
Marvin Lewis agreed to an unspecified contract extension Tuesday that will make him the longest-tenured coach in club history. Owner Mike Brown agreed to changes in the coaching staff and the roster as part of a deal that left both sides comfortable. Full story ...
Texans: Kubiak to return
Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak will return next season, but defensive coordinator Frank Bush has been fired, along with secondary coach David Gibbs, linebackers coach Johnny Holland and assistant linebackers coach Robert Saleh. Former Dallas Cowboys coach Wade Phillips seems to be the leading candidate to take over the Texans' defense. Full story ...
Browns: Mangini ousted in Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns fired coach Eric Mangini on Monday after back-to-back 5-11 seasons. The early favorites to replace Mangini are John Fox, whose contract wasn't renewed in Carolina, and ESPN analyst Jon Gruden, who has a longstanding relationship with Browns president Mike Holmgren. Fox is believed to be the front-runner. Full story ...
Cowboys: Garrett looks, sounds like Cowboys' head coach
Jason Garrett sounded like a guy who plans to remain in charge when he stood Monday before the Dallas Cowboys and gave them their marching orders for the offseason. Full story ...
Chiefs: Weis going back to college
Chiefs coach Todd Haley confirmed after Sunday's loss to the Raiders that Charlie Weis will leave Kansas City to become the University of Florida's offensive coordinator. Weis will remain the Chiefs' offensive coordinator during the playoffs. Full story ...
Panthers: Fox era over in Carolina
On Friday, the Panthers formally announced the end of John Fox's nine-year head-coaching run. The Panthers have yet to ask permission from any NFL club to interview an assistant coach. They didn't intend to do so until Monday evening. They also haven't reached out to Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh. When the Panthers do begin the process, they likely will focus on experienced coordinators. Full story ...