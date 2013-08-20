Coaches introduce concussion laws to high school players

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- WTVM-TV got reaction from the first day of high school football practice on Georgia's new concussion law.
- WOWK-TV in Charleston, W.Va., reported on how coaches were practicing concussion safety with youth football players.
- The Mid-Hudson News reported that the Clarkstown High School North football team received $60,000 in new football helmets.
- The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Temple became the latest college football team to adopt the Guardian Cap during practices.
- Seacoast Online reported that concussions have ended the college football career of UNH's Chris Beranger.
- The Canadian Press reported that Montreal Alouettes quarterback Anthony Calvillo may be out with a concussion.
- The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported on Neuro Kinetics, a company that said it is close to developing concussion diagnosis technology using eye movement.
- Houston Astros backup catcher Chris Corporan has been sidelined with concussion symptoms, according to the Houston Chronicle.
- MLB.com reported that Placido Polanco of the Miami Marlins is going on the 7-day concussion list after taking a pitch to the head.
- The Sports Network reported that Colorado Rockies catcher Yorvit Torrealba also was placed on the 7-day concussion list.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor