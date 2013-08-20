Coaches introduce concussion laws to high school players

Published: Aug 20, 2013 at 07:06 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • WTVM-TV got reaction from the first day of high school football practice on Georgia's new concussion law.
  • MLB.com reported that Placido Polanco of the Miami Marlins is going on the 7-day concussion list after taking a pitch to the head.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

