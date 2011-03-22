Coaches, GMs open up about issues at NFL Annual Meeting

The Eagles' situation with Kevin Kolb is a good example. Consider that the Falcons swapped first-round picks and received two second-round picks when they traded Matt Schaub to the Texans in 2007. I asked one general manager, if that trade had a value of just over 1100 points on the trade chart, what would Kolb cost? He said "more." If Kolb's value is around 1200 points, that means the Eagles will ask for -- and probably get -- anywhere from the 12th pick in the first round to a package that would equal a late first-round pick plus future second- and third-round picks.