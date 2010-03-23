Coaches, GMs begin to focus on what lies ahead for 2010 season

Johnson touched on the new placement of the umpire behind the line of scrimmage, rather than behind the middle linebacker. This is being done for the safety of officials. However, many of the umpires do not want to move from their spot behind the defensive line. Now it appears that the umpire will have to be quicker on his feet than before, having to position himself after the snap. The umpire will not have a good vantage point to see defensive holding on the line of scrimmage. The umpire may also get in the way of a pass rusher or a scrambling quarterback. With this change, all those West Coast offenses that loved to run a pick route using the umpire will not have the opportunity anymore. Pay close attention to this change when the preseason rolls around.