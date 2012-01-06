Coaches, executives eyeing new jobs; wild-card predictions

Movement among coaches and executives continued to compete with the weekend's upcoming wild-card matchups for news space in NFL circles Friday. The latest buzz has Oakland ready to hire the Packers' Reggie McKenzie as its general manager, New England offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien likely hired as Penn State's new football coach, and ex-Chiefs coach Todd Haley possibly reuniting with Ken Whisenhunt in Arizona.
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
» He missed out on the Pro Bowl -- again -- but Redskins linebacker London Fletcher made quite an impact on the NFL this season for a guy on a 5-11 team, leading the league with 166 tackles. Hear what he has to say about the Pro Bowl snub, and this weekend's playoffs, on NFL Network's "Around The League Live" on Friday at 5 p.m. ET.
» Many might favor the Packers and Patriots heading into the playoffs, but Brian Billick writes that a closer look at the numbers reveals those teams' flaws and points to two other potential favorites.
» The Giants host the Falcons on Sunday in an enticing wild-card showdown. Pat Kirwan writes that New York might fall behind early, but Eli Manning will make the difference down the stretch. But Albert Breer likes the explosive Falcons to pull off the upset.
» And check back on Friday for wild-card predictions from NFL Network experts Jason La Canfora and Michael Lombardi.
» Join Rich Eisen Podcast guest Jim Brockmire for an off-the-cuff look at December's top plays; plus NBC News anchorman Brian Williams.
» Is this the year the NFL is introduced to modified sudden death? Brush up on the league's new playoff overtime rules.
» Take your fantasy season deep into the playoffs. Sign up now for free to play NFL Fantasy Playoff Challenge.
» Happy birthday to Steelers linebacker James Farrior, who turns 37 Friday, Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk (28), Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (25) and former Raiders defensive lineman and Hall of Famer Howie Long (52).