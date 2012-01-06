Coaches, executives eyeing new jobs; wild-card predictions

Published: Jan 05, 2012 at 10:16 PM

Movement among coaches and executives continued to compete with the weekend's upcoming wild-card matchups for news space in NFL circles Friday. The latest buzz has Oakland ready to hire the Packers' Reggie McKenzie as its general manager, New England offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien likely hired as Penn State's new football coach, and ex-Chiefs coach Todd Haley possibly reuniting with Ken Whisenhunt in Arizona.

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

» He missed out on the Pro Bowl -- again -- but Redskins linebacker London Fletcher made quite an impact on the NFL this season for a guy on a 5-11 team, leading the league with 166 tackles. Hear what he has to say about the Pro Bowl snub, and this weekend's playoffs, on NFL Network's "Around The League Live" on Friday at 5 p.m. ET.

» Many might favor the Packers and Patriots heading into the playoffs, but Brian Billick writes that a closer look at the numbers reveals those teams' flaws and points to two other potential favorites.

» The Giants host the Falcons on Sunday in an enticing wild-card showdown. Pat Kirwan writes that New York might fall behind early, but Eli Manning will make the difference down the stretch. But Albert Breer likes the explosive Falcons to pull off the upset.

» And check back on Friday for wild-card predictions from NFL Network experts Jason La Canfora and Michael Lombardi.

» Join Rich Eisen Podcast guest Jim Brockmire for an off-the-cuff look at December's top plays; plus NBC News anchorman Brian Williams.

» Is this the year the NFL is introduced to modified sudden death? Brush up on the league's new playoff overtime rules.

» Check out the 10 best wild-card games in NFL history in a special countdown video.

» Take your fantasy season deep into the playoffs. Sign up now for free to play NFL Fantasy Playoff Challenge.

» Happy birthday to Steelers linebacker James Farrior, who turns 37 Friday, Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk (28), Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (25) and former Raiders defensive lineman and Hall of Famer Howie Long (52).

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

State of the 2023 New Orleans Saints: Can Derek Carr spark offensive rebound, deliver playoff berth?

New Orleans spent the past two playoff-free seasons cycling through quarterbacks. Will Derek Carr provide stability at the position and deliver a postseason berth in his first year in the Big Easy? Adam Rank explores the state of the Saints.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook wants to 'help somebody win and get over the hump'

Dalvin Cook goes into detail about his mindset as a free agent and how he fits into one potential destination in Miami, where he says the Dolphins offense is an ideal scheme fit.

news

NFL owners meeting July 20 to potentially vote on Commanders sale

The NFL scheduled a special league meeting for July 20 in which owners will consider and potentially vote on the Washington Commanders' sale to a group led by Josh Harris, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More