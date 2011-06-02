Coaches better off staying neutral during labor dispute

As valid as those arguments might be, coaches realize there is much greater risk in allowing themselves to be put in the no-win position of getting tangled up in the dispute. Siding with the players obviously casts them in a bad light with their bosses, the owners. And projecting any sense of being in the owners' corner could very well have a negative impact on the men they're paid to guide. Ultimately, too many problems in those relationships could prove far more damaging than the effects of being unable to interact with them in the offseason.