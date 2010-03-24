Coach Schwartz says Lions are gathering information on Pacman

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Adam "Pacman" Jones is receiving looks from NFL teams again.
Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Wednesday at the NFL Annual Meeting that his team is gathering more information about Jones' level of commitment and how he could fit in the system. The Lions were among a few teams that worked out Jones last week in New Orleans.
For more on the Detroit Lions, check out the latest from our bloggers.
"Not only did we send someone down there to work him out, but also someone to spend some time with him," Schwartz said. "I wouldn't say anything's imminent, but we're definitely interested and gathering information."
Once considered a promising star, Jones' tattered history is a big reason other teams have stayed clear of him.
Jones, now 26, was an elite cornerback and kick returner in his first two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. But he was suspended for the 2007 season by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for repeated off-the-field incidents, including six arrests since he was drafted in 2005.
Schwartz coached Jones from 2005 to 2006 when he was the Titans' defensive coordinator. Schwartz said he already knows Jones' talent from their history together.
"I didn't need to look at the tape," Schwartz said. "He's still young. I looked at the numbers, but when you have experience with somebody, unless there's an injury or something like that, the workout won't be the final determination. The workout was just to see what kind of conditioning he was in, I would say from a commitment standpoint.
"I can't speak from where he's at," Schwartz added. "We know where he's at from a physical standpoint. He had a good workout. I think that where we're at is we're evaluating all our options."
The off-the-field incidents might be the biggest factor for the Lions and any team considering signing Jones. Before the Dallas Cowboys traded for him in 2008, Jones was arrested six times and involved in 12 episodes requiring police intervention since he was drafted in the first round out of West Virginia.
Jones got into a scuffle with a bodyguard who was part of a team-employed security detail in October 2008, and was suspended again. The Cowboys released Jones after the season in which he averaged 4.5 yards per punt return and was spotty at cornerback. He didn't play last season.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press